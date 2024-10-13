Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,629 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF accounts for 5.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 27.31% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $94,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 70,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $349.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

