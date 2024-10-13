Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

