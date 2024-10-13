Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 178 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $67.23 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

