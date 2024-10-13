Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 702.6% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 700,275 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 233,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period.

BATS:VNM opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

