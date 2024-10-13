Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $217,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CME opened at $221.72 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $226.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

