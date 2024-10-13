Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $267,000 in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 179,798 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,715,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

