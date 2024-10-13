Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 418,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

