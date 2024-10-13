Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $19,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 137,058 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

