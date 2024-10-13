Financial Review: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -661.66% N/A -111.58% Beyond Commerce -72.53% N/A -59.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 7 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $2.54, indicating a potential upside of 161.41%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Beyond Commerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 22.30 -$82.71 million ($0.43) -2.26 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.93 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Wave Quantum.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

