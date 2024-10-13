First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.68 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 63.60%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.