First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 1,188 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter worth about $5,875,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $3,364,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $2,691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 79.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,570,000.

SKM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

