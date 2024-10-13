First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in HP were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $62,672,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in HP by 10,188.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in HP by 108.7% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $118,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,731 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $37.01 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

