First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 2,290 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 801.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 90,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

EFIV opened at $56.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $56.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

