First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.04 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

