First Affirmative Financial Network Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,015.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,038.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

