First Affirmative Financial Network Has $309,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Dover were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Up 2.2 %

Dover stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

