First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $403,000 in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMSI stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

