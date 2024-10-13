First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $284,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.86.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $469.08 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $296.34 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.70 and a 200-day moving average of $433.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

