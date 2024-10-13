First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 979,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 628,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

