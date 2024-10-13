First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 3,858 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amcor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 38.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

