First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after buying an additional 1,412,826 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 536,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.25 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

