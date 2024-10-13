First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,012.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,021.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,290.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,936.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,796.50.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 200 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.