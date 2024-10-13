First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.92.

FR stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

