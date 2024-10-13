First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Up 117.3% in September

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,517,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the September 15th total of 2,079,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 556,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

