First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $266.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $271.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.44.

First Solar Stock Up 3.1 %

First Solar stock opened at $211.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

