First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $66,424.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,224. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,250. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,224. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHY. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $109,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $221,000.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

FTHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 41,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

