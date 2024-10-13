First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 143.4% in September

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

