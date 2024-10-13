First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $76.46, with a volume of 1534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 418.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 43,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

