First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 446,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 64,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

LDSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 12,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,829. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

