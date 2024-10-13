First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the September 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $62.68.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.