First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the September 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $62.68.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
