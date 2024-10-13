First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 962,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,447 shares.The stock last traded at $36.64 and had previously closed at $36.11.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
