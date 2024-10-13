First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 962,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,447 shares.The stock last traded at $36.64 and had previously closed at $36.11.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.