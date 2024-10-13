Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $234.34 and last traded at $234.48. 810,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,031,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

