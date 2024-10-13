FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after buying an additional 83,846 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 48.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 826.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after buying an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

