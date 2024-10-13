Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,915,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571,609. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

