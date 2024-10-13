Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Formidable ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

About Formidable ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.