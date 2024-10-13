Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $24.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $18.93 on Friday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

