Francisco Velasco Sells 827 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $75,281.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,566.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Francisco Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

