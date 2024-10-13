Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FT stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.65.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
