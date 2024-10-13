Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.