Frax Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $170.10 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Frax Share has a market cap of $170.10 million and $8.67 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,682,598 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Share (FXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax Share has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 82,681,610.34546567 in circulation. The last known price of Frax Share is 2.13079568 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $10,459,074.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.