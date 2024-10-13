Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile
The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.
