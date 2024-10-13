Gala Reaches One Day Volume of $55.03 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $737.99 million and approximately $55.03 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,984,348,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,960,187,944 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala (GALA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gala has a current supply of 36,981,360,205.14553 with 34,957,200,069.130905 in circulation. The last known price of Gala is 0.02187547 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $63,024,440.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gala.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

