GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells $229,020.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,560.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.38 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,577,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

