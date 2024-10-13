Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 15,140 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 427.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $144.35 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

