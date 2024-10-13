Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after buying an additional 503,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,351,000 after buying an additional 193,087 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after buying an additional 804,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

