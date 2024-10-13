Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

