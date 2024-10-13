Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 484,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

