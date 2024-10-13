Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Illumina Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $145.54 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $148.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.