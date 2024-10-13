Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 226,672 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,672 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 176.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 120,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 244.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

