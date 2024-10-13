Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 800 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $350.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.81 and a 200-day moving average of $344.77. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.