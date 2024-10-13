Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 861.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,195 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $158,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,368,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.